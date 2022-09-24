Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $25.67 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises about 10.6% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of TC Energy worth $25,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after buying an additional 22,507,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TC Energy by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TC Energy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $293,331,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

