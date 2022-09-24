Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Corning accounts for 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after purchasing an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $281,919,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLW traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.31. 3,842,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,465. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

