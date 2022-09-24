Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 241 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.0 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $121.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

