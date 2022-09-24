Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Rating) shares were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 8,137,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,310% from the average daily volume of 577,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.
Hertz Global Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
