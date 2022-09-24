HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 4,565,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 7,719,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.14.
HEXO Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of HEXO
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEXO (HEXO)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.