HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 4,565,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 7,719,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HEXO by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89,441 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in HEXO by 1,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HEXO by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 145,723 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HEXO by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 205,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

