High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.53

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.53 and traded as high as C$13.24. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.05, with a volume of 4,071 shares.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HLF. Scotiabank raised their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$432.96 million and a P/E ratio of 7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.26.
In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,845.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,845.60. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,706 shares of company stock worth $510,445.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
