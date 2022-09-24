Hoertkorn Richard Charles Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 2.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Boeing were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 5.4 %

Boeing stock traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,927,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,341. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.