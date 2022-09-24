Hoertkorn Richard Charles Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 0.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:STZ traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,216. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.