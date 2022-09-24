Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.03 and its 200-day moving average is $299.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

