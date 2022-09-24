Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.86. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 856,348 shares traded.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hong Kong and China Gas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.0122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

