HSBC Downgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Adyen Price Performance

ADYYF opened at $1,240.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,609.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,634.48. Adyen has a 52 week low of $1,170.04 and a 52 week high of $3,222.20.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

