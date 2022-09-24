HSBC Downgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Adyen Price Performance
ADYYF opened at $1,240.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,609.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,634.48. Adyen has a 52 week low of $1,170.04 and a 52 week high of $3,222.20.
About Adyen
