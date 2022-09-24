Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,747,365 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals accounts for 6.3% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,887,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,834 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE HBM traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $3.92. 2,169,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,096. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

