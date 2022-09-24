Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.04 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,026,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,642. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.