Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,278 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.10. 1,494,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,056. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

