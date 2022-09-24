Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.1 %

Prologis stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.