Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.60 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $6,163,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.56 and its 200-day moving average is $247.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $206.40 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

