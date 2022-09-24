Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,944,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,580,112. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

