Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 29,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 169,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $265.27. 2,028,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

