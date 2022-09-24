Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Starbucks by 30.6% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,153,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,674. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

