Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 415 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $17.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.82. 877,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $515.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.49 and its 200-day moving average is $464.68.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.27.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

