Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 644 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,558 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. 9,282,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,158,425. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.