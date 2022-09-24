Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. CSFB raised their price target on Hydro One from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.78.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of H opened at C$34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.76. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$29.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.46.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

