Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.73. 1,092,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,965. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

