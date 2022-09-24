Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.73. 1,092,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.63 and its 200-day moving average is $200.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.