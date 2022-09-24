Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Shares Up 4.8%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 1,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Imaging Dynamics Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45.

Get Imaging Dynamics alerts:

Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter.

Imaging Dynamics Company Profile

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment in the Americas and internationally. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius 8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imaging Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaging Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.