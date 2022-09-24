ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $47,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $49,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $55,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ImmunoGen Stock Down 2.6 %
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.