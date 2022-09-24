ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $47,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $49,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $55,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

