India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 281,249 shares changing hands.
India Globalization Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 7.67.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 3,009.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%.
Institutional Trading of India Globalization Capital
About India Globalization Capital
India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. It also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as hemp-based tinctures to treat anxiety, and enhance the lifestyle of patients suffering from Alzheimer's under the Hyalolex brand name; CBD based tinctures, capsules, and topical analgesic creams to treat pain under the Holief brand name; CBD powered beauty and skincare products under the Herbo brand name; and CBD infused beverages under the Sunday Seltzer brand.
Recommended Stories
