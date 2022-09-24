India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 281,249 shares changing hands.

India Globalization Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 7.67.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 3,009.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%.

Institutional Trading of India Globalization Capital

About India Globalization Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 302.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 29.0% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 66.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth about $115,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. It also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as hemp-based tinctures to treat anxiety, and enhance the lifestyle of patients suffering from Alzheimer's under the Hyalolex brand name; CBD based tinctures, capsules, and topical analgesic creams to treat pain under the Holief brand name; CBD powered beauty and skincare products under the Herbo brand name; and CBD infused beverages under the Sunday Seltzer brand.

