InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,549 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,617 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 10.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 871.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 0.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,065. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

