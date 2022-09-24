Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 2,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 23.7% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

