Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after acquiring an additional 662,065 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000.

Shares of PJAN stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.99. 30,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,175. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20.

