Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

INVZ stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.13. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $685.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1,625.51%. Research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

