Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases £32,830.07 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £32,830.07 ($39,669.01).

On Friday, September 16th, Andrew Livingston purchased 27 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 567 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £153.09 ($184.98).

On Friday, August 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 23 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 646 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £148.58 ($179.53).

On Tuesday, July 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 24 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 622 ($7.52) per share, with a total value of £149.28 ($180.38).

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 556.40 ($6.72) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 993.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 617.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 671.26. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 537.20 ($6.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 973.80 ($11.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWDN. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 867.20 ($10.48).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

