Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Purchases £150 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider John Hutson acquired 30 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £150 ($181.25).

J D Wetherspoon Stock Down 4.2 %

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 466.80 ($5.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £601.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 533.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 658.79. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 466.65 ($5.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,112 ($13.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 971.25 ($11.74).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

