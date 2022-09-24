Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $320,463.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $320,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.21, for a total transaction of $321,431.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $279,571.50.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $252.08 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $314.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.51 and its 200 day moving average is $208.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after purchasing an additional 627,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.50.

About ShockWave Medical



ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Read More

