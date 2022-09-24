Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.

Intapp Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 146,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intapp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.