Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.
Intapp Stock Up 5.2 %
NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 146,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $32.90.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intapp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.