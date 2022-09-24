Internet Computer Price Hits $6.11 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $6.11 or 0.00032064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and approximately $37.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00073049 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000288 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009247 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 489,649,489 coins and its circulating supply is 261,917,471 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

