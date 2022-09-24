Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.21. 14,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 22,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.