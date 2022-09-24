Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Increased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $50,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,808,000 after buying an additional 626,172 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.56 on Friday, reaching $275.51. 74,815,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,723,224. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

