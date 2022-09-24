Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. 1,068,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,493. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.