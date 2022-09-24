IOST Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $224.57 million and $13.66 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,969.17 or 0.99994631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00060366 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00067790 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002244 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. Telegram | Facebook | Weibo | Kakao | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

