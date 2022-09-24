IQeon Hits 1-Day Volume of $32,280.00 (IQN)

IQeon (IQN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $32,280.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011117 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070821 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10826782 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon.

IQeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements.IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.