iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,192,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,466. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

