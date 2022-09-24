iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $116,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,441,000 after purchasing an additional 718,092 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,227. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.45 and a one year high of $130.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average is $119.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

