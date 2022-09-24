iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 955.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,495 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,655 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,204,000 after buying an additional 1,759,418 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,406,000 after buying an additional 1,564,273 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $153,628,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after buying an additional 1,282,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,630,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,379. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.28 and a 52-week high of $116.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

