iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) is Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,687 shares during the period. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF comprises about 2.5% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 3.27% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,947,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,222,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CMDY traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. 272,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.06. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

