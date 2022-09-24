iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

BATS:EFV traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,480,636 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

