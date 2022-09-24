iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 50,323 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $217.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

