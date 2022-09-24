iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

IWD traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.33. 3,117,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,793. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

