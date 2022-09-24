iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.13. 1,373,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,606. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

