iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $88.85 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $87.61 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.81.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
