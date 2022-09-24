iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $88.85 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $87.61 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.81.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.